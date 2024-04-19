Indian long jumper Sreeshankar Murali ruled out of Paris Olympics due to knee injury

New Delhi: With less than 100 days to go for Paris 2024, ace Indian long jumper Sreeshankar Murali has unfortunately been sidelined from the Olympics due to a knee injury, he sustained during training, which requires surgery.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games silver medallist shared the heartbreaking news with a social media post, “All my life, I’ve had the courage to look at a setback in the eye, accept situations I can’t change, and work hard at dictating the outcomes of those I can. Unfortunately, in what feels like a nightmare, but is a reality, my Paris Olympic Games dream is over,” the post read.

“To wake up healthy every single day, and watch yourself get into the best shape of your life, is every athlete’s dream. I was living it, until this incident. Life writes strange scripts, and sometimes there is courage in accepting it and moving on. That’s what I will do,” the post further read.

The 25-year-old sealed the Olympics qualification at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok in July last year, clinching silver with a best jump of 8.37m, breaching the automatic qualification mark of 8.27m. IANS

