Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski win US Open men’s doubles title

New York: American Christian Harrison and Britain’s Neal Skupski captured the US Open men’s doubles title, defeating German duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, 6-4, 7-6(6). The victory gave Harrison and Skupski their second Grand Slam title of the year as they had earlier won the 2026 Australian Open men’s doubles title in January.

The American-British pair held their nerve when it mattered most, defeating the German duo to claim the trophy and New York’s second major title of the season, having also triumphed at the Australian Open in January. IANS

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