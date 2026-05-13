Christian Norgaard Retires from Denmark National Team After World Cup 2026 Qualification Failure

Copenhagen: Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard has announced his retirement from international football with Denmark following the team’s failure to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, which will commence on June 11.

The 32-year-old confirmed the decision in an Instagram post, bringing an end to a national team career in which he made 41 appearances for Denmark. His final match for the national side came in March during a defeat against the Czech Republic in Prague. IANS

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