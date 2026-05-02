FIFA chief Infantino Confirms Iran Will Play at 2026 World Cup in US

Mumbai: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that Iran will be participating in the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which the United States is co-hosting with its neighbours Mexico and Canada, despite the recent armed conflict with Israel and the USA.

Infantino confirmed that Iran will send its team to the World Cup during his inaugural address at the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada. FIFA put out on social media a video showing portions of the FIFA President’s address to the Congress in which he made the above comments.

In his opening remarks, FIFA President Infantino highlighted football’s unique power to build bridges in a divided world as all 48 Participating Member Associations get ready to shine at this year’s FIFA World Cup and convey a powerful message of unity.

“I should say, confirming straight away for those who maybe want to say something else or want to write something else, that of course Iran will be participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026. And of course, Iran will play in the United States of America. And the reason for that is very simple, dear friends, because we have to unite,” said Infantino on Thursday night.

On the occasion, Infantino highlighted football’s ability to promote peace and unity, claiming that football unites the world.

“We have to bring people together. It is my responsibility, it is our responsibility. Football unites the world, FIFA unites the world, you unite the world, we unite the world. And we always have to remember to be positive.

“We have to be smiling, we have to be happy. There are enough problems around the world; there are enough people who try to divide all over the world. If nobody tries to unite, what will happen to our world? We have to do it, and we have this opportunity, we have it at the FIFA Congress, we have it with the FIFA Series, we have it, of course, with the FIFA World Cup, we have it with the power and the magic of all of you united because together we are unbeatable,” said the FIFA president.

Iran had earlier announced that it would not send its men’s team to the United States to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June-July 2026 as a protest after it was attacked by Israel, backed and supported by the United States.

The uncertainty over Iran’s participation in the World Cup continued as Iran did not send its delegation to Canada for the FIFA Congress.

According to the BBC, Iranian football federation officials, including its president Mehdi Taj, had been due to attend the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, but it was the only one from 211 member associations not present at the venue.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim had earlier reported that its delegation turned back at the border control, citing their treatment by Canadian immigration authorities. The BBC report said that Canada’s foreign affairs minister, Anita Anand, said her understanding is that there was a “revocation” of the permission to enter the country. IANS

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