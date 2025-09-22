Christian Pulisic double helps AC Milan beat Udinese

MILAN: Christian Pulisic marked his return to the AC Milan starting line-up with two goals and an assist in a 3-0 win at Udinese on Saturday that lifted the visitors to third in Serie A 2025-26 standings.

Milan moved on to nine points, the same as Napoli, which has a match in hand, and one behind early-season leader Juventus, as it won for a third successive game.

Pulisic had been on the bench for Milan’s last two games but, restored to the starting 11, made a major impact, breaking the deadlock in the 40th minute when Pervis Estupinan’s cross from the left was deflected towards his own goal by Udinese’s Thomas Kristensen.

While goalkeeper Razvan Sava instinctively stopped the ball crossing the line, it rebounded perfectly into Pulisic’s path for an easy put-away.

Milan’s lead was doubled inside the first minute of the second half when Pulisic challenged Jesper Karlstrom for the ball in the Udinese penalty area, forcing it to spill into the path of Youssouf Fofana, who cut inside and shot a low effort into the back of the net.

American international Pulisic got his second goal in the 53rd minute to effectively end home hopes, catching out Sava at his near post as he squeezed in a tight shot.

It was Udinese’s first defeat of the season, leaving it on seven points and sixth in the Italian top flight.

Milan has not had as comprehensive a winning margin in Serie A since it beat Udinese 4-0 away in April in the closing months of last season.

Winless Hellas Verona ended Juventus’s three-match winning streak in Serie A 2025-26 with a 1-1 draw on Saturday as Gift Orban’s equaliser from the penalty spot in the 44th minute cancelled out Francisco Conceicao’s early strike.

Juventus, which drew 4-4 with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, moved to 10 points from four matches, while Verona has three points after the same number of games. Agencies

Also Read: Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe, Rosemary Wanjiru triumph in Berlin Marathon

Also Watch: