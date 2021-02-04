Churchill, Aizawl play out a goalless draw

KALYANI: Table-toppers Churchill Brothers were held to a goalless draw by Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in the I-League on Wednesday. Churchill felt the absence of striker Clayvin Zuniga, who was ruled out for the game due to injury, as they missed multiple chances to score. Aizawl goalkeeper Lalmuansanga almost bundled the ball into his own net in the eighth minute after Bryce Miranda's swirling corner kick caught him off guard. However, it was Aizawl that came close to scoring just two minutes later as MC Malsawmzuala'sfreekick from 25 yards rattled the woodwork. In another game of the day, Mohammedan Sporting held North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) Football Club to a 0-0 draw in the I-League here on Wednesday. (IANS)



Also Read: With little more change, we can definitely beat top teams: Rani

Also Watch: Biswanath Picnic Party Meets with Accident, 18 People Including Children Injured, 3 Critical