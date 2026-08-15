Cincinnati Masters: Jack Draper struggles again but Cameron Norrie advances

Cincinnati: Jack Draper sunk deeper into despair on Thursday as the Briton blew six set points and produced a dozen double faults fall to Martin Landaluce 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters. But Draper’s disappointment was counter-balanced by inspired compatriot Cameron Norrie, who fought through difficult conditions against an unfamiliar opponent to survive into the second round.

Norrie, who came to the Midwest from a Montreal fourth round showing, made a successful switch of venue with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 defeat of Croatia’s Dino Prizmic.

Norrie booked a second-round meeting with top-seeded Alexander Zverev, who will be desperate to make amends after an opening match exit in Montreal.

Norrie, who said he was not feeling 100%, had to battle for his first match win in Cincinnati since he reached the 2022 quarter-finals.

“There were a lot of challenges,” the winner said. “It was a quick turnaround from Montreal. I couldn’t feel the ball and was a bit under the weather.

“He came out firing and I had to stay tough. I could see he was struggling with the conditions. There was one break in the third set, not much in there.” Agencies

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