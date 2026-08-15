Katerina Siniakova, Zhang Shuai lift women’s doubles title in Toronto

Toronto: Top seeds Zhang Shuai of China and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic won the women’s doubles title at the WTA 1000 event, beating third-seeded Sara Errani and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The top seeds defeated Errani and Melichar-Martinez 6-3, 6-4 in final, becoming the first team since Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina in 2017 to win the Canadian Open women’s doubles title without dropping a set. IANS

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