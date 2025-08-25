Cirstea wins first WTA title in more than four years

NEW DELHI: Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea captured her first WTA title in more than four years on Saturday, beating American Ann Li 6-2, 6-4 to lift the trophy in Cleveland. Cirstea, ranked 112th as she works her way back from foot surgery last year, came through qualifying and didn’t drop a set all week in a confidence-building performance before the US Open starts on Sunday. Cirstea overcame a trace of late nerves, failing to convert three match points against Li’s serve in the ninth game of the second set, then fending off a pair of break points before closing it out on her fifth match point in the next game.

She claimed her third career title, and her first since Istanbul in April of 2021. Agencies

Also Read: SAFF U17 Women’s C'ship: India continue flying run with eight-goal thrashing of Bhutan

Also Watch: