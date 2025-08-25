SAFF U17 Women’s C'ship: India continue flying run with eight-goal thrashing of Bhutan

Thimpu: Anuskha Kumari fired a stunning hat-trick as India U17 Women maintained their perfect record in the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025, thrashing hosts Bhutan 8–0 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Sunday.

It was the Young Tigresses’ third consecutive win of the tournament. Besides Kumari’s (53’, 61’, 73’) stellar performance, Abhista Basnett (23’, 89’) scored a brace while Pearl Fernandes (71’), Divyani Linda (77’), and Valaina Jada Fernandes (90+2’) were on target. India led 1-0 at half-time.

With this dominant result, the Young Tigresses have now scored 17 goals in three matches without conceding once, tightening their grip on top spot in the table and edging closer to the trophy.

India now have nine points from three matches, ahead of Bangladesh and Nepal, who have three points each. Bhutan, still without a point, were simply overwhelmed by a side firing on all cylinders.

From the moment the national anthems faded and the whistle blew, it was clear the script would favour India. Crisp passing, commanding possession, and blistering runs defined their play.

And the final word belonged to substitute Valaina Jada Fernandes, who fired home from 20 yards in stoppage time, making it eight for India. IANS

