CISCE win Subroto Cup Sub Junior Boys title

New Delhi: In a thrilling conclusion to the Sub Junior Boys category of the 64th edition of Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, Minerva Public School, Mohali, (CISCE) emerged victorious by a 6-0 over Vidyachal International School, Muzaffarpur, (Bihar), to claim the prestigious title. The final match, held at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, showcased the best of youth football and was attended by an enthusiastic crowd. The goals for CISCE were scored by Mahesh (4’, 50+1’), Letgouhao Kipgen (19’, 35’), Bickson (37’) and Rimoson (42’), while Bihar remained goalless.

The Winners received Rs. 4,00,000 while the runner up received Rs. 2,00,000. IANS

