City Charity Cricket Club, Silchar Veterans win at RP Barooah Memorial Masters

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Charity Cricket Club and Silchar Veterans emerged victorious in their respective matches of the 2nd RP Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament at Mangaldoi Stadium today.

In the first match, City Charity Cricket Club defeated Mangaldoi Veterans by six wickets. Batting first, after winning the toss, Mangaldoi Veterans scored 121 for 6 in 17 overs, with Mahmud Alam Hussain top-scoring with a quick 51 off 25 balls. Parag Barman (2/20) was the most successful bowler for City Charity. In reply, City Charity Cricket Club chased down the target in 15.1 overs, finishing at 125 for 4, riding on an unbeaten 39 off 24 balls by Sanju Dutta.

In the second match of the day, Silchar Veterans beat 91 Yards Club by five wickets. 91 Yards Club were restricted to 104 for 8 in 20 overs, with Dhiraj Goswami scoring an unbeaten 32. Shambhu Roy (2/14), Pritam Das (2/17) and Tapash Das (2/28) starred with the ball for Silchar Veterans. Chasing the target, Silchar Veterans reached 105 for 5 in 18 overs, led by Abhisekh Chakraborty’s 37 and an unbeaten 29 by Tapash Das.

