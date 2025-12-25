RP Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament : Elite and NFRSA register wins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Elite Veterans and NFRSA Veterans recorded victories in the 2nd RP Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament at the Mangaldai Stadium on Tuesday.

In the opening match, Elite Veterans defeated Legends Veterans by three wickets. Batting first, Legends Veterans managed 108 for 9 in 20 overs, with Vinod Sharma scoring a patient 51 off 49 balls. Akash Chakraborty (2/11) and Dipjyoti Devnath (2/17) bowled tight spells for Elite.

Elite Veterans chased down the target, reaching 109 for 7 in 18 overs. Sadek Imran Chowdhury top-scored with 40 off 28 balls. Dipjyoti Talukdar picked up 3 for 28.

In the second match, NFRSA Veterans thrashed Mangaldai Veterans by 67 runs. NFRSA posted 139 for 4, with Deep Borah and Mrigen Talukdar scoring 33 each. Biswajit Choudhary remained unbeaten on 16.

Mangaldai Veterans were bowled out for 72 in 17 overs while chasing 140, with Biswajit Deka top-scoring with 17. Amit Yadav starred with the ball for NFRSA, claiming 3 for 4, supported by Santosh Singh (3/20) and Deep Borah (2/17).

