City Cricket Club Crushes Darrang Rhinos by 120 Runs in Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Tournament at Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club secured 120-run victory against Darrang Rhinos in the 11th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament played at the NFRSA Stadium, Maligaon on Sunday. Due to overnight rain, the match was reduced to 40 overs per side.

Batting first, City Cricket Club posted 154 in 38.3 overs. Hiyan Kashyap scored 59 runs off 84 balls that included 4 fours and 2 sixes. Abhinav Das (25) was the other major contributor.

Subhankar Sharma came out with best bowling figure for Darrang Rhinos by picking 5 wickets for 18.

Darrang Rhinos didn’t able to do well with the bat and were bowled out 34 runs in 17.4 overs. Mayuresh Basfor and Arion Barhoi took 3 wicket each.

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