City Cricket Club Register Convincing Win at Assam Premier Club Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Rangia Cricket Academy by 161 runs in the Intra Zonal (Head Quarter) round of the Assam Premier Club Championship at Judges Field here today. After winning the toss, City Cricket Club elected to bat first and posted a competitive total of 259 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs. Pankaj Rai led the charge with a brisk 54 off 43 balls, smashing four sixes and a boundary to give momentum to the innings. Rahul Hazarika contributed a steady 39 off 58 deliveries, striking four fours and a six to consolidate the innings. Rupjyoti Das bowled an impressive spell for Rangia, claiming 3 wickets for 40 runs to keep the opposition in check. In reply, Rangia Cricket Academy struggled to build partnerships and were bowled out for 98 in 36.5 overs. Dweepjyoti Kalita top-scored with 32 runs off 53 balls, including two boundaries, but lacked support from the other end. City's bowlers maintained tight lines and regular breakthroughs, with Rabi Chetry emerging as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 20. Abhijot Singh Sidhu provided excellent support, taking 3 for 30 to dismantle the Rangia batting line-up.

