Guwahati: City Cricket Club in Final of Assam Premier Club Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club stormed into the final of the Assam Premier Club Championship after defeating New Star Club on the basis of a first-innings lead in the two-day semi-final at Judges Field here today.

After bundling out New Star Club for 101 in their first innings on Wednesday, City Cricket Club piled up a massive 531 in reply. Rohan Hazarika led the charge with a superb 160 off 293 balls, smashing 19 fours and two sixes. Rishv Das also impressed with a fluent 108 off 135 deliveries, which included 11 boundaries.

For New Star Club, Kangkan Talukdar claimed three wickets for 98 runs.

In their second innings, New Star Club were 87 for 3 when the match ended. Aditya Roy Choudhury was the top scorer with 30, while Abhijot Singh Sidhu picked up 3 wickets for 36 runs. The second semifinal will begin on February 13, with Gauhati Town Club set to face Bud Cricket Club.

