Claressa Shields Dominates Crews-Dezurn to Retain heavyweight championship Title

DETROIT: Claressa Shields won a lopsided unanimous decision over Franchon Crews-Dezurn to successfully defend her undisputed heavyweight championship at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night. Shields, fighting at home, improved to 18-0 (2 KOs), winning 100-90 on all three cards. Crews-Dezurn, who holds a super-middleweight title, fell to 3-10.

“I had to take my time tonight,” Shields said. “That’s one of the toughest fights I’ve been in during my pro career. She hits hard these days.”

The fight was a rematch of Shields’ four-round unanimous-decision victory November 19, 2016 in the pro debuts for both fighters, and hard feelings were obvious when a brawl broke out at Saturday’s weigh-in. Crews-Dezurn saw a doctor Sunday morning to check knee and ankle injuries, but was able to fight. Agencies

