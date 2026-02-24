Arsenal thrash Spurs to keep five-point Premier League lead

London: Arsenal produced a dominant display to retain its five-point lead at the top of the Premier League and ease talk of late-season nerves with a 4-1 win away to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby. The first half ended 1-1 after Eberechi Eze put Arsenal ahead in the 32nd minute, only for Randal Kolo Muani to equalize two minutes later, but Mikel Arteta’s side took control after the break.

Viktor Gyokeres restored Arsenal’s lead in the 47th minute with a powerful finish, before Eze struck again and Gyokeres added his second in stoppage time to complete a 4-1 win. Arsenal has now beaten Tottenham 4-1 in both league meetings this season.

Alexis Mac Allister scored in the 97th minute as Liverpool won 1-0 away to Nottingham Forest to spoil Victor Pereira’s Premier League debut at the City Ground.

Mac Allister had seen a goal ruled out for handball moments earlier, but was on hand to squeeze home the winner, deepening Forest’s relegation worries.

Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner will breathe easier after his side scored a late winner to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0, after the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Ladislav Krejci was sent off on the hour. Evann Guessand struck in the 90th minute after an assist from Tyrick Mitchell to lift pressure on Glasner following Palace’s poor form in 2026.

Raul Jimenez scored twice as Fulham won 3-1 away to Sunderland, with Alex Iwobi sealing the points after Enzo Le Fee had given Sunderland hope with a 76th-minute penalty. IANS

