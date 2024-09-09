Club owners welcome AIFF’s ‘open-arm approach’ to rebuild I-League

New Delhi: After their third meeting in a matter of one month, the I-League Task Force Committee, comprising its club owners and senior officials, unanimously expressed their confidence in the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) proposed ‘open arm approach’ in hopes of laying a foundation for inclusive growth to pave the way for a robust league structure for the future.

In a meeting chaired by AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, the Task Force Committee representatives, namely Pradhyum Reddy (Dempo SC), Shamsher Singh (Namdhari FC), Ranjit Bajaj (Delhi FC) and Kishore S Reddy (SC Bengaluru) present in-person at the Football House, hailed AIFF’s efforts in allowing club’s equal representation in formalizing League’s strategy.

Saturday’s meeting was a third-in-line, within the last 30 days in the run up to the start of the season in October.

"I’m glad to see the I-League Task Force Committee’s progress since last we met on 12 August. With the onset of current season, we are on a rebuilding exercise where active participation of each of the I-League club is paramount in redefining the future. We will take all corrective measures to ensure I-League is given the time and space to grow in the coming years,” said AIFF chief.

"For the first time we feel the I-League belongs to the clubs as much as its’ AIFFs’. There is a sense of ownership among us as well. We are aware that it’s not an overnight job, but as a club owner and member of the Task Force Committee, I welcome the open-arm approach and transparency adopted by AIFF," said Ranjit Bajaj.

By mid-September, the I-League Task Force Committee will present its comprehensive reports and proposals for final planning on key factors comprising Venue Infrastructure, Broadcast specifications and budget, Fixtures and Marketing.

"The AIFF has addressed all the I-League clubs' concerns and made significant progress in today's meeting. The clubs are confident that, with ongoing cooperation from AIFF, this year's edition will be the best in recent years. Discussions highlighted the crucial role of broadcasters for the league's survival.

"Following this meeting, participants feel positive about securing I-League broadcasts. We extend our special thanks to the President for meeting with us in Delhi on a public holiday and request continued support and cooperation," Said Uday Singh, Owner, Namdhari FC.

The representatives of their respective clubs that were present virtually in the meeting included Habamutlang Lyngdoh (Shillong Lajong FC), Aditya Barros Pereira (Churchill Brothers), KT Mahhe and Fabio Ferreira (Sreenidi Deccan FC), K.K. Tak and Kamal Kishore (Rajasthan United FC), Arshad Shawl (Real Kashmir FC), Hmingthana Zadeng (Aizawl FC), Bhaskar Basu and Prithiijit Das (Inter Kashi), VC Praveen (Gokulam Kerala FC) and AIFF Secretary General Anilkumar P, while Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan attended in-person. IANS

