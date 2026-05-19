CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Assam Cricket Museum in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Marking a landmark moment in the sporting history of the State, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the Assam Cricket Museum and unveiled a special documentary titled ‘The Golden Innings: Legacy of Assam Cricket’ at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium complex in Barsapara.

Established at the 91 Yards Club within the ACA Stadium premises, the museum offers a rich glimpse into the evolution of cricket in Assam, preserving invaluable archival records, historic memorabilia and unforgettable moments from different eras of the game in the State. From the pre-Independence period to the modern age, the museum pays tribute to the pioneers, administrators and celebrated cricketers whose contributions shaped the growth of Assam cricket over the decades.

Meanwhile the documentary, directed by Samujjal Kashyap, traces the remarkable journey of the Assam Cricket Association since its establishment in 1948. Through rare photographs, archival visuals and detailed narration, the film captures several defining milestones in Assam’s cricketing history while highlighting the achievements and contributions of eminent cricketers from the State.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma expressed his appreciation to the office-bearers and well-wishers of the Assam Cricket Association for undertaking these two significant initiatives. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, Assam Cricket Association President and MLA Taranga Gogoi, along with several other distinguished guests were present on the occasion.

In his speech BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia highlighted the importance of preserving the rich memories and legacy of Assam cricket through the museum and documentary, while reflecting on the remarkable transformation of cricket infrastructure in the state over the years. He further stated that the initiative would serve as a source of inspiration for future generations of cricketers and sports enthusiasts, motivating them to carry forward the proud legacy of Assam cricket.

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