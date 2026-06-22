CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils Logo and Trophy of Assam Premier League

8 teams to participate in inaugural edition

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A new chapter in the history of Assam cricket was written on Sunday evening with the official launch of the franchise-based Assam Premier League (APL) by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA). The launch ceremony was held at the 91 Yards Club within the ACA Stadium complex, with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attending as the chief guest. He unveiled the league’s logo and trophy on the occasion.

The Assam Premier League will be the first franchise-based cricket tournament organized by the Assam Cricket Association on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A total of eight teams will participate in the inaugural T20 competition, which is scheduled to begin on August 1.

The eight franchises taking part in the first edition are Jorhat Stallions, Tezpur Titans, Dibrugarh Warriors, Barak Legends, Nagaon Rangers, Barpeta Braves, Guwahati Royals and Charaideo Sunrisers.

The logo and trophy unveiling ceremony was also attended by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, Assam Cricket Association president Taranga Gogoi and representatives of all eight franchise owners.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said, “The launch of the Assam Premier League represents a defining moment for the sport in our state. This initiative will provide a dedicated platform for talented young cricketers to showcase their abilities and pursue their aspirations at the highest level. This league belongs to the people of Assam, and I am confident it will grow into one of the most impactful state leagues in the years to come.”

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia highlighted the importance of the league in nurturing local talent. “Assam possesses immense cricketing potential, and a platform of this nature will help talented players gain valuable competitive exposure. It is a big opportunity for local cricketers to establish themselves on a bigger stage by displaying quality cricket here,” he said.

Saikia also cautioned players against getting involved in any illegal activities, warning them to remain vigilant against approaches from outside elements.

Later, Assam Premier League Chairperson Rajdeep Oja informed the media that nearly 4,000 players from across the state had registered with the aim of participating in the competition. He added that the player auction is expected to be held in July, with each franchise being allowed a maximum purse of Rs 50 lakh. Only state cricketers are eligible to participate in this competition and each team will likely to have 20-cricketers.

All matches of the tournament will be played at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara. Two matches will be held each day, and the entire competition will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

Also Read: Assam Premier League 2026: Player Sign-Ups Begin on ACA Website Until May 30