Coach Rani Rampal Praises Team Spirit After U-18 women’s Asia Cup Bronze

New Delhi: Indian U-18 women’s hockey team coach Rani Rampal termed the team’s Asia Cup bronze medal a “huge confidence booster,” even as captain Sweety Kujur expressed slight disappointment over missing out on the gold.

The Indian junior eves put up a spirited display at the continental tournament, as they finished at the top of Pool A after winning all three of their matches in dominant fashion. The team scored an incredible 30 goals while conceding only two throughout the pool stage.

However, after an intense and well-fought 2-2 draw over four quarters, they suffered a 1-3 defeat in shootout against China in their semi-final clash. But they secured the bronze medal after registering a commanding 3-0 victory over Korea in the third-place playoff.

Speaking on the team’s performance, head coach Rani stated that this tournament is merely the launching pad for the young squad. “This is just the beginning for these players, and they have a long hockey journey ahead of them. I believe this medal and the Asia Cup tournament have been a huge confidence booster for them, and it will help them perform even better in the future,” she told IANS.

Sandeepa Kumari (2’), Captain Sweety Kujur (16’) and Nousheen Naz (33’) were on target as India capped off their campaign with an impressive podium finish. IANS

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