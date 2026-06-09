“We Were Rusty, We Showed Our Naivety”: Graham Pybus Admits Team’s Shortcomings

New Chandigarh: Afghanistan head coach Graham Pybus conceded his side's shortcomings after their humiliating innings-and-300-run defeat to India in New Chandigarh, admitting the team looked "rusty" and "naive" in only their 13th Test match since gaining Test status nearly nine years ago.

Speaking after the thumping loss, Pybus confessed Afghanistan's inexperience with the longest format of the game poses the biggest obstacle. "We were rusty, we showed our naivety, and there's plenty of work to be done," he told reporters after the match.

The England-born coach, who took over from Jonathan Trott earlier this year, went on to state that the only way Afghanistan could compete with the more established nations in the game of Test cricket was to play the format on a more regular basis. "I think... In the same way that the white ball side has developed, you only develop through fixtures."

Since being granted full member status of the ICC, Afghanistan have played 13 Test matches, winning 4, losing 8, and drawing one. He also used the journey of Bangladesh as an example of how a relatively new side to the format could improve if afforded regular opportunities. "I was with Pakistan when we played Bangladesh ... The game was over in two-and-a-half days, and that was part of Bangladesh's learning curve," Pybus continued.

"Now we see that Bangladesh are beating Pakistan. That's the evolution of the game. Fixtures need to be built out."

Pybus remained magnanimous in the face of the battering at the hands of the host nation, whom he singled out as having 'the powerhouse' position in the world of cricket. "They played really good, solid Test cricket and, as an all-format team, India is the powerhouse in world cricket now," he admitted. IANS

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