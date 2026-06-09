Cobolli Sees Bright Future Despite French Open Final Defeat Against Zverev

PARIS: Flavio Cobolli left everything on Court Philippe Chatrier as he chased a first Grand Slam title on Sunday, but the Italian admitted the pressure ?of playing on the biggest stage ultimately proved decisive in a heartbreaking defeat.

The 24-year-old arrived at Roland Garros having never gone beyond the quarterfinals of a major tournament and left it as a Grand Slam runner-up, his reputation transformed despite falling one match short of the title.

“Of course, I have a very different level of self-belief and awareness compared to when I started this tournament,” he told reporters after losing 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1.

“But I think the goals are still the same.”

Those goals now include qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, a target Cobolli revealed had been set before the claycourt major began.

“We’ve set ourselves a goal that I don’t want to tell you yet... actually, it’s Turin. That has been the objective since the start of the year,” said Cobolli, who moved up to fourth place in the Race to Turin.

“We’re working to get there. It’s very difficult because only eight players make it, but with the level I’ve shown over these weeks, and with all the work my team does behind the scenes, I’m sure I’ll get there.”

Cobolli came within touching distance of taking a two-sets-to-one lead but believes a missed opportunity late in the third set altered the course of the contest. Agencies

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