Cobolli Stuns Auger-Aliassime to Reach First Grand Slam Semifinal, Secures Italian Presence in French Open Final

Paris: Italy’s Flavio Cobolli broke new ground in the French Open on Wednesday, storming into his maiden major semifinal with a four-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the men’s singles under the Chatrier roof at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. The Italian 24-year-old hit back from losing the first set to storm back to a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory to move into his first semifinal at a major level. With this win, Cobolli will set up a clash with either Matteo Berrettini or Matteo Arnaldi in Friday’s semifinals, which guarantees an Italian presence in the men’s final on Sunday.

The youngster from Rome began the event as the world No.14 and moved up to No.10 in the live ATP list, the highest ranking of his career. “It’s been the best week of my life,” the Italian said on court.

In an explosive performance under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the 24-year-old Italian earned a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win against fourth-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was aiming to reach the last four at a major for the third time.

“I think we played two different matches today. The first set was incredibly windy and tough to play,” Cobolli said of the windy first-set conditions before the roof was closed at the start of the second set. “I went to the toilet to think a bit and change something. This is the best court I have played on in my life because I can bring my best tennis. I said to myself to fight as I felt this would be the chance of my life, and I have to give everything in my matches, and today I did it.”

After not dropping a set in his first three matches in Paris, Cobolli showed a few nerves in his win against Zachary Svajda in the fourth round. The three-time tour-level titlist eventually overcame the American in a fourth-set tie-break and looked more assured throughout his three-hour, 23-minute victory against Auger-Aliassime.

The Italian demonstrated great footwork to dictate on his forehand, while he played well on the pressure points, winning 10 of 14 30/30 points in the match. It is the first time Cobolli has defeated a Top 10 opponent at a major (1-6), and he is up four spots to No. 10 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings. The 24-year-old will make his Top 10 debut on Monday if Jakub Mensik fails to win the title. The Czech meets Alexander Zverev in the other semi-final on Friday. Just two wins from winning his maiden major title, Cobolli will play a countryman in the semi-finals: Matteo Berrettini or Matteo Arnaldi. It is the third time two Italians have reached the semi-finals at a major after Nicola Pietrangeli and Orlando Sirola at Roland Garros in 1960 and Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti in Paris last year.

“I will do the same routine as every day. I will go to dinner with my friends. I will go to bed and sleep,” Cobolli said when asked if he would watch the second quarter-final. “It will be a Matteo in the semi-finals with me. Two of my good friends from the Tour and I wish them good luck, and I hope they enjoy the match.”

With his quarterfinal victory, Cobolli has also guaranteed a first all-Italian men’s major semifinal in history, and there will be an Italian in Sunday’s final. The last time an Italian man won Roland Garros was in 1976, when Adriano Panatta triumphed. (IANS)

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