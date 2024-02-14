Coco Gauff dumped out of Qatar Open by Czech Katerina Siniakova

Doha: Coco Gauff crashed to a surprise second-round exit from the Qatar Open on Tuesday with a straight-sets defeat by Czech Katerina Siniakova.

The world number three’s 6-2, 6-4 loss in her opening match in Doha marked the first time she has failed to reach the quarter-finals of a tournament since Wimbledon last year. US Open champion Gauff dropped serve six times in an error-strewn display, blowing a 4-0 lead in the second set. Siniakova will next face Danielle Collins in the last 16.

Moreover, 8th seed Jelena Ostapenko beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-0, 6-3, Karolína Plískova beat Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Erika Andreeva 6-0, 3-6, 6-1, Danielle Collins beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 7-5, Linda Nosková beat Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7, 7-5, Markéta Vondroušová beat Greet Minnen 6-2, 0-6, 6-4.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen battled to victory in her first match since losing the Melbourne final to Aryna Sabalenka, beating Magda Linette 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Agencies

