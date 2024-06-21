Coco Gauff to Lead US Tennis Team at Paris Olympics

NEW YORK: Coco Gauff will lead the US tennis team at the Paris Olympics three years after missing the Tokyo Games because of COVID-19 infection.

The 20-year-old Gauff, ranked No. 2, will be joined by No. 5 Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro in women’s singles, along with Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Chris Eubanks and Marcos Giron in men’s singles. Olympic tennis starts on July 27 at Roland Garros, the site of the French Open. Agencies

