Coco Gauff’s serving troubles return in WTA Finals defeat against Pegula

RIYADH: Coco Gauff’s serving woes followed her into the final week of the season, as the American’s title defence at the WTA Finals in Riyadh began with a bruising 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 loss to her compatriot Jessica Pegula in their first match of the group stages.

Despite fighting hard and remaining competitive until the end, the third seed simply could not overcome her 17 double faults against an in-form Pegula, the fifth seed, who maintained her composure after getting pulled into a final set by her struggling opponent, and saved her best level for the closing stretch of the match.

Pegula’s victory could prove to be an important win in the Stefanie Graf group, with Aryna Sabalenka looming and favoured to advance.

Gauff’s serving difficulties have been the source of much discussion in recent months and here her second serve fell apart again. The reigning French Open champion twice served for the second set and held a set point at 6-5 before serving three consecutive double faults. Still, Gauff showed her mental toughness by forcing a final set, and her cause was aided by first-serve speeds of up to 128mph.

Pegula has found her best form of 2025 in the final months of the season, following up her semi-final at the US Open with semi-final and final runs in Beijing and Wuhan last month, and that confidence was on show in the closing set.

She received so little rhythm from Gauff, but continued to force herself inside the baseline and take the ball early off both wings in the most important moments, winning with quality, clear-headed tennis when it was most needed. Pegula will next tackle Sabalenka, her conqueror at the US Open, on Tuesday, while Gauff faces Paolini in a match she must win.

Moreover, the 6th seed Elena Rybakina beat 2nd seed Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 on Monday. Agencies

Also Read: ‘I’m speechless, absolutely proud’: Coach Amol Muzumdar