‘I’m speechless, absolutely proud’: Coach Amol Muzumdar

Navi Mumbai: Head coach Amol Muzumdar was overcome with emotion as India lifted their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title, describing the triumph as a “watershed moment” that will redefine the future of Indian cricket.

Moments after India’s 52-run win over South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium, Muzumdar struggled to hold back his pride and joy.

“I’m speechless. Absolutely proud. They deserve every bit of this moment,” he was quoted as saying after the match. “The hard work, the belief — they’ve made every Indian proud.”

Muzumdar, who took charge of the national side in 2023, praised his team’s resilience and unity throughout the tournament.

“We never let early setbacks define us,” he said. “We dominated most matches but just needed to finish better. Once we did that, there was no looking back.”

India’s triumph was built on a complete team performance led by 21-year-old Shafali Verma, whose all-round brilliance — a fluent 87 with the bat and two key wickets — set the tone for the night.

“One word for Shafali — magical,” Muzumdar said with a smile. “Semi-final, final, packed stadium, all the pressure — she turns up every time. Runs, wickets, catches — she did everything. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul (5-39) and Sree Charani’s composed spell at the death completed the job as India bowled out South Africa for 246, defending their total of 298 to clinch a historic victory.

Muzumdar credited India’s renewed focus on fitness and fielding — an area that had been a key part of his vision as coach.

“That was something we talked about a lot in the dressing room,” he said. “The energy in the field today showed how much they’ve grown. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

For Muzumdar — long regarded as one of Indian cricket’s most talented players never to play at the highest level — the win carried deep personal significance.

“It’s a watershed moment,” he said softly. “The ripple effects will be felt for generations.”

As the tricolour waved proudly over the DY Patil Stadium and tears flowed freely among players and fans alike, Muzumdar’s words captured the emotion of the night.

On November 2, 2025, India didn’t just win a World Cup — they rewrote history, inspiring millions and proving that belief, perseverance, and purpose can turn dreams into destiny. IANS

