Colombia top Group K after Portugal stalemate as DR Congo end 52-year World Cup wait

MIAMI: Colombia held Portugal to a goalless draw to win Group K as both teams advanced to the knockout stage on Saturday.

The scoreline did not reflect the quality of both sides, as their solid defenses effectively neutralized each other's attacking threats.

Watched by 64,478 spectators, the majority of them Colombian supporters, the South American side held the upper hand and spent the closing stages of the match applying sustained pressure on the Portuguese goal.

Colombia have garnered seven points from two wins and one draw while Portugal has five points from one victory and two draws.

Congo DR have won their first World Cup match 52 years after their first and only appearance at the global showpiece and reached the knockout stages for the first time ever.

Riding on a brace from Yoane Wissa and a goal from Fiston Mayele Congo completed a sensational comeback from a goal down and delivered a 3-1 win over eliminated Uzbekistan, who are heading home after finishing bottom of Group K.

Colombia will play against Ghana, which lost 2-1 to Croatia earlier Saturday. Portugal, which entered the expanded 48-team tournament as a favorite, will take on Croatia. Agencies

Also Read: Portugal Forced to Settle for 1-1 Draw Against DR Congo in World Cup Clash