Portugal Forced to Settle for 1-1 Draw Against DR Congo in World Cup Clash

HOUSTON: Portugal were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in Houston as the African side produced a spirited performance to earn a valuable point against one of the tournament favourites. The Portuguese made a dream start, taking the lead just six minutes into the contest. Pedro Neto delivered an inviting cross from the left flank and Joao Neves rose highest in the box to guide a precise header into the bottom-right corner, giving Portugal an early advantage. Portugal dominated possession in the opening stages and appeared to be in complete control. However, DR Congo gradually grew into the game, displaying confidence and composure against their illustrious opponents.

Their persistence paid off deep into first-half stoppage time when Yoane Wissa restored parity. The Newcastle United forward was left unmarked at the far post and headed home from close range after meeting a well-delivered cross from the right.

Despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession, Portugal struggled to convert their dominance into clear-cut chances. Roberto Martinez’s men found it difficult to break down a disciplined Congolese defence, while goalkeeper Mpasi was rarely tested.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Portugal controlling the ball but lacking creativity in the final third.

Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo endured a disappointing outing, managing just 25 touches and failing to make any significant impact against DR Congo’s well-organised defence.

The result will be viewed as a disappointing start for Portugal, who entered the tournament as one of the contenders for the title. Martinez’s side now face increased pressure to deliver in their remaining group matches, while DR Congo can take immense confidence from a memorable performance in their first World Cup appearance since 1974. (Agencies)

Also Read: Assam Cricket Association Names 48 Probables for 2026–27 Ranji Trophy Campaign