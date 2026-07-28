Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian boxer Sachin outclasses Hewitt to enter 60kg boxing quarters

Glasgow: Indian boxer Sachin stormed into the quarterfinals of the men’s 60kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating England’s William Hewitt by a 4-1 split decision in the Round of 16.

Displaying superior ring craft, sharp combinations and tactical discipline, Sachin dominated the three-round contest to secure an impressive victory over the home favourite. The judges from Kazakhstan, Canada, Mexico and Morocco scored the bout 29-27 in favour of the Indian boxer, while the Turkish judge awarded the contest 29-27 to Hewitt. One point was deducted from Sachin during the bout, but it did little to affect the final outcome as he comfortably emerged the winner. IANS

Also Read: Indian hurdler Tejas Ashok Shirse qualifies for 110m hurdles final in Glasgow