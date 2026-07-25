Commonwealth Games 2026: Srihari Nataraj advances in 50m backstroke

Glasgow: India’s swimming campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 started on a high note on Friday as Olympian Srihari Nataraj secured a place in the men’s 50m backstroke semifinals, while para swimmer Budigina and Ali Imam produced impressive performances to qualify for the men’s 100m freestyle S13 final.

Nataraj finished fifth in Heat 4 of the men’s 50m backstroke after clocking 25.52 seconds to comfortably book his place among the top 16 swimmers progressing to the semifinals.

England’s Oliver Morgan won the heat in 24.91 seconds, while compatriots Jack Skerry (25.08) and Matthew Ward (25.16), along with Benjamin Winterborn (25.37), also advanced from the same heat. A total of 40 swimmers competed across the heats, with the fastest 16 making it through to the semifinals. IANS

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