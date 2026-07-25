CWG 2026: Ashok finishes fourth as India miss para-powerlifting medal

Glasgow: India's Ashok Malik narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the men's lightweight para-powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, finishing fourth with 143.8 points despite producing an impressive best lift of 200kg.

Malik stayed in medal contention throughout the competition but eventually finished behind Malaysia's Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who took the bronze with 153.5 points. Gustin, the defending Commonwealth Games champion and world record holder in the category, managed to fend off the Indian's challenge to secure a podium spot.

England's Mark Swan won the gold medal with 153.9 points after achieving the top lift of 222kg. Nigeria's multiple Paralympic medallist Roland Ezuruike matched Swan on points but had to settle for silver due to countback, with a best lift of 185kg. This event also marked the first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

India's second participant, Parmjeet Kumar, finished seventh with 135.6 points. Scotland's Finlay Davidson came in fifth with 141.4 points, followed by Nigeria's Ibrahim Dauda with 140.1. Kenya's Ngungi Maringa scored 127.0 points, Australia's Daniel Bos had 123.3 points, Cameroon's Belinga Manga achieved 103.9 points, Solomon Islands' Moffet Tolomae got 94.0 points, and Malta's Nick Mercieca rounded out the standings with 92.5 points. IANS

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