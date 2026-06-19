‘Commonwealth Games Will Be No Less Than Olympics or World Championships’: Neeraj Chopra

Doha: India’s javelin ace Neeraj Chopra believes the absence of the Olympics or World Championships this season will do little to reduce the standard of competition he faces, insisting that the upcoming Commonwealth Games will be as demanding as any global event.

Speaking during the Wanda Diamond League media interaction in Doha on Thursday, the Olympic champion said India’s busy athletics calendar, coupled with the depth of talent expected at the Commonwealth Games, leaves no room to treat 2026 as a less challenging season.

Although Chopra admitted there is marginally less mental pressure without the sport’s two biggest championships on the schedule, he stressed that the physical demands remain unchanged. With both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games on his calendar, the Indian javelin star said the focus remains on performing at the highest level throughout the year.

“No Olympics or World Championship this year, but as an Indian athlete, we have the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. So this is also a very busy season for us. And yes, maybe it’s a little more mentally relaxed for us if it’s not, like, a big game or championship. But physically, we always push ourselves to give our best every year. So that’s the only difference, like mentally we are a little bit, I think, relaxed.”

The Commonwealth Games javelin competition is already shaping up to be one of the strongest fields outside the Olympics and World Championships. While the question put to Chopra referenced Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, the Indian was quick to remind everyone that the list of contenders extends even further.

“Yes, even (Anderson) Peters from Grenada.”

He then expanded on why he expects the competition to be exceptionally fierce. “Even (Keshorn) Walcott, and because all throwers are over 90 metres. So, the Commonwealth will be no less than the Olympics or the World Championships. It will be a really tough competition.”

Beyond discussing the season ahead, Chopra also offered an insight into the technical challenges of competing in Doha, where changing wind conditions have often influenced performances. The Qatar capital has witnessed several of the longest throws in history, including Chopra’s own maiden 90-metre effort, but he explained that favourable winds alone do not guarantee big distances.

According to Chopra, athletes must understand how to work with the conditions, particularly by maintaining the correct release angle rather than throwing too flat. IANS

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