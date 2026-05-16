Lovlina, Sakshi, Jadumani lead India’s boxing squad for Commonwealth and Asian Games after high-stakes trials

Patiala: Lovlina Borgohain and Sakshi Chaudhary secured their places for the Commonwealth and Asian Games after winning their selection trials.

Several boxers, including Parveen Hooda and Sumit Kundu, benefited from weight-category changes to qualify for the major tournaments.

Sakshi Chaudhary defeated world champion Minakshi Hooda to secure her spot in the 51kg category.

The trials were held after the Boxing Federation of India scrapped its controversial assessment-based selection process.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, giant-killer Sakshi Chaudhary, Jadumani Singh and Narender Berwal headlined the final day of selection trials in Patiala on Friday as the boxers sealed their spots for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games amid fierce competition and weight-category reshuffles.

Joining them on the plane to Glasgow and Japan will be world championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (65kg), Sumit Kundu (70kg), Ankush (80kg) and Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), all of whom emerged triumphant in their respective finals.

Reigning national champion Aditya Pratap Singh (65kg), meanwhile, booked his place only for the Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Glasgow in July-August.

Lovlina's towering presence in Indian women's boxing continued as the former world champion barely broke a sweat in the 75kg final, dismantling Sanamacha Chanu 5-0.

The flamboyant Jadumani overcame a significant height disadvantage to outbox Nikhil in a commanding 5-0 victory in 55kg final.

Parveen had to dig far deeper. Having moved up to 65kg because Priya Ghanghas had already locked down the 60kg quota through her Asian Championships triumph in Mongolia, Parveen edged past Haryana boxer Saneh 3-2 in a tense split-decision battle.

The Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan in September-October. Agencies

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