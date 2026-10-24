Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship: Kenyan men, women begin with contrasting style victories

Ahmedabad: The Kenyan men's and women's teams commenced their respective campaigns at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 with contrasting victories at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex here on Friday.

While the men's team enjoyed a comprehensive 48-28 victory over Singapore, with James Kamweti leading the scoring charts with 19 points, the women's team held their nerves to defeat Bangladesh 34-25 in a tightly contested match.

James was ably supported by Samuel Wafula and Stephen Adongo, who contributed eight and seven points respectively. Kenya led 28-11 at half-time. Strong defensive displays by Wafula and Allan Omondi were the cornerstone of Kenya's performance.

The duo scored six tackle points between them, while Kaweti, Reuben Njuguna, Jeremiah Aungage, Ryan Neville Onynago, Hosea Muthee and Helvic Simuyuwanjala scored the other tackle points for Kenya, who outscored the East Asian 12-6 in tackle points.

Mohamed Aidil Mutalib and Aadit Senthilkumar led Singapore's scoring with nine and six points, respectively. But they were unable to challenge Kenya on the raid front and were outscored 32-20 by their opponents. IANS

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