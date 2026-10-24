Taskin Ahmed Returns as Bangladesh Announce Squad for First West Indies Test

New Delhi: Taskin Ahmed has made his return as Bangladesh named their squad for the first of the two Test matches against the West Indies at home.

Taskin was rested for Bangladesh’s previous Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, which was a heroic draw for Afghanistan. Taskin, who had wished Hasan Mahmud for his hat-trick in the Afghanistan Test, is now back in the squad in place of Khaled Ahmed for the Test that will begin on October 28 in Mirpur.

White-ball captain Litton Das, who missed the ODI tri-series in the UAE due to a hip injury, has also been included, while Soumya Sarkar has been dropped from the 15-member team after he warmed the benches against Australia and Afghanistan. His last Test came more than five years back in February 2021.

Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz has also been included after he played in one of the two tri-series games due to a viral fever. IANS

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