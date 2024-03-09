CONCACAF Champions Cup: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi rally Inter Miami for a 2-2 draw with Nashville

MIAMI: Luis Suarez scored in stoppage time and Lionel Messi also scored after halftime to help Inter Miami tie Nashville 2-2 Thursday night in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The teams will meet Wednesday night in Miami for the second part of the home-and-home portion of the round of 16.

Suarez tied it up by scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a header off a cross from former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. Messi got Inter Miami on the board with his first CONCACAF goal in the 52nd minute.

Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the fourth minute, then again in the 47th minute after halftime to put Nashville up 2-0. Nashville thought it had a 3-1 lead when Shaq Moore scored in the 83rd minute, only to have the goal waived off for being offside. Agencies

Also Read: Lionel Messi mulling Olympic Games invitation: Argentina U-23 manager Javier Mascherano

Also Watch: