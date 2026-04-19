Confident Benali urges NorthEast United to ‘go for it’ against high-flying Mohun Bagan in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday evening. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM.

The Highlanders head into the match following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC away from home. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan come into the contest with momentum after registering a 3-2 win over Punjab FC in Kolkata.

The visitors have enjoyed a stronger campaign so far and currently sit second in the league table with 17 points from eight matches. In contrast, NorthEast United FC have collected seven points from their eight outings and are placed 12th in the 14-team standings.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali sounded confident ahead of the clash, stressing belief and readiness. “It’s a game 11 versus 11. We know Mohun Bagan are one of the strongest teams in the league, but I have full confidence in my players. Both teams need to play, and we must go for it,” he said during the pre-match press conference.

While acknowledging that he is not entirely satisfied with the team’s overall performance this season, the coach pointed to several encouraging signs. “Many young Indian players have shown significant improvement, and the atmosphere in the dressing room is very positive like a family,” he added.

Summer signing Jairo Samperio, who was also present at the media briefing, expressed optimism ahead of the match. “The team did a great job in the previous game. We are prepared for the next challenge. It will be tough, but we work hard for matches like this. We’re focused, motivated, and ready,” he said.

Samperio, along with fellow recruits Lalrinzuala and Lalbiakdiaka, India U-23 internationals Parthib Gogoi and Thoi Singh, and Ankith Padmanabhan, will be key to NorthEast United’s attacking efforts.

In midfield, Andy Rodriguez has played a pivotal role in dictating the tempo, supported by the dependable Mayakkannan and India international Macarton Nickson. Youngsters Fredy Chawngthansanga and Mohammed Arshaf add further depth in the middle of the park.

At the back, Bekey Oram, Redeem Tlang, Robin Yadav, Asheer Akhtar, Dinesh Singh, Buanthanglun Samte, and Tondonba Singh will be tasked with keeping Mohun Bagan’s attack at bay. Gurmeet Singh is expected to start in goal as the last line of defence.

With strong home support behind them, NorthEast United FC will be aiming for an improved performance and a positive result to climb up the league table.

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