‘Conversation with Virat Kohli helped me during the bad phase’ Says Riyan Parag

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag has been in top form this season, currently third in the list of highest run-scorers in the IPL 2024 with 318 runs in seven matches. However, his last two seasons were tough as he faced a lot of criticism on social media following a poor run of form.

He also took advice from the former India captain and stylish batter, Virat Kohli, who always remains a topic of discussion among netizens when it comes to cricket.

“In my second year, I was having a bad phase in the IPL. I was discussing with him how to get out of that phase and how he used to handle similar situations, so I could learn from his experience as well. He gave me a good 10-15 minutes of his time and shared a few things with me, I think that really helped me.

“I keep it very simple. If I have an opinion on something, I share it on social media. But I am not waiting for people on my social media to have their opinions, and then go through their opinions. I share my opinion and say what I want to say, but that’s it,” he told JioCinema.

Asked about his preferred role in Rajasthan Royals, he said, “I think my role in the first year is one of my favourite roles to play in T20 cricket. Batting in the middle order, chipping in with a couple of overs, and being exceptional in the field. I’ve always considered myself an all-rounder, it’s just about going into the IPL and executing all of that, which I did in the domestic season. All the opportunities I get, I want to fulfil them according to me and execute well.” On working with Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara, he added, “He’s a wonderful coach. He lets players do everything. I know he has got his tactics behind all the noise, but he lets his players express themselves. You do what you want, discuss with the team, gel with the plan, and express yourselves.” (IANS)

Also Read: I am not really thinking about World Cup: Riyan Parag

Also Watch: