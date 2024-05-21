Copa America 2024: Brazil add Bremer, Ederson, Pepe to squad

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil have added three more players to their Copa America squad after the competition’s organising body - CONMEBOL — expanded the team’s members to 26 from 23. The Copa America runners-up have added Juventus defender Bremer, Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Porto forward Pepe. Brazil head coach Dorival Junior also called up goalkeeper Rafael, from Sao Paulo. He will replace Ederson, from Manchester City, who suffered a fractured face.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was injured when he collided with Romero in the 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League clash last week.

CONMEBOL also agreed to extend the deadline for presenting the definitive list of players registered for the Copa America to June 15.

Brazil’s opening match in the Copa America will be against Costa Rica in Los Angeles on June 24. Colombia and Paraguay are also placed in Brazil’s group. (IANS)

