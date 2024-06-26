Copa America: Brazil held to goalless draw by Costa Rica; Colombia win

Los Angeles: Disappointment struck SoFi Stadium on Tuesday (IST) as Brazil, the nine-time Copa America champion, was held to a 0-0 draw by a determined Costa Rica side.

Despite controlling possession and peppering the goal with shots, the Selecao’s attack sputtered, failing to find a breakthrough.

Costa Rica’s goalkeeper, Patrick Sequeira, emerged as the hero, making several key saves and keeping a clean sheet for his team.

Brazil’s woes were compounded by a disallowed goal in the first half when Marquinhos’ header was chalked off after a lengthy VAR review deemed him offside by a narrow margin.

There was a lot of criticism for the team heading into the tournament and the draw marked a frustrating start for Brazil’s new generation, spearheaded by young talents Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. The team struggled to convert their dominance into goals. Refereeing decisions also added to the frustration, with questionable calls going against Brazil throughout the match.

Moreover, Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma scored first-half goals as Colombia clinched a 2-1 victory over Paraguay in their Group D clash.

Munoz put the Cafeteros ahead in the 24th minute at NRG Stadium when he capitalized on lax defending by heading home at the far post after James Rodriguez’s cross from the left wing.

Lerma doubled the advantage as he nodded home on the stroke of halftime following another Rodriguez delivery from a set piece, reports Xinhua.

The Guaranies were happy to cede possession for large periods as they defended with a low line and sought to hit Colombia on the counterattack.

They reduced the deficit in the 69th minute courtesy of Brighton forward Julio Enciso, who poked home a close-range volley following Ramon Sosa’s cross.

But the Cafeteros held on to secure their ninth consecutive victory and extend their unbeaten run under manager Nestor Lorenzo to 21 matches.

Colombia will meet Costa Rica in their next match in Phoenix on Friday while Paraguay will face Brazil in Las Vegas the same day. IANS

