Copa del Rey: Barcelona beat Guadalajara to enter round of 16

Barcelona: Barcelona needed late goals by Andreas Christensen and Marcus Rashford to defeat third-division club Guadalajara 2-0 on Tuesday night in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey in a game delayed because of problems with the stadium’s temporary grandstand.

Kick-off was delayed by half an hour because local authorities did not initially allow fans access to the newly built grandstand at the Pedro Escartín stadium in the city of Guadalajara near Madrid.

There were long lines outside the stadium until police finally permitted fans inside. The stadium’s capacity increased from nearly 6,000 to about 8,000 with the new stand.

Barcelona was in control from the start but struggled to create significant scoring chances against its lower-tier opponent.

Christensen finally broke the deadlock in the 76th minute with a header off a cross by Frenkie De Jong. Christensen’s header deflected off a defender before hitting the net.

The host side had a few opportunities to get level but couldn’t capitalise, and Rashford sealed the victory on a breakaway in the 90th.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick rested some of the team’s regular starters ahead of the La Liga leader’s visit to third-place Villarreal on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who underwent back surgery in the offseason, was back in the starting line-up after 212 days.

Defender Pau Cubarsí, 18, made his 100th appearance with Barcelona. He made his first-team debut with the club in a Copa match in January 2024.

“These are tricky matches,” Cubarsí said. “They come out with full force, and we have to come out with the same intensity. They did a great job, but we deserved it. We had more rhythm and more chances in the second half. As the time passed, they started to get tired.”

In the upset of the night, second-division Deportivo La Coruna eliminated top-flight Mallorca 1-0.

The other first-division clubs advanced. Real Sociedad defeated Eldense 2-1 with a winner deep into stoppage time, while Valencia beat Sporting Gijon 2-0. Agencies

