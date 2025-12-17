OILFC Secures Semifinal Spot with Dominant Win in Guwahati League

Semi final Fixtures

• Dec 18: Sunrise AC vs FC Green Valley (1st)

• Dec 19: NEUFC vs Oil India Limited (2nd)

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Oil India Limited Football Club (OILFC), Duliajan booked a place in the semifinals of the 3rd Protech Guwahati Football Premier League with a convincing 4–0 win over ASEBSC in their final Group League match at Judge Field here today. Oil India Limited led 1–0 at halftime.

Needing only a draw to progress, Oil India went on to secure all three points. Manash opened the scoring in the 34th minute, while Sudeepta, Akrang and Firujit added further goals in the second half. The victory took Oil India Limited’s tally to 11 points in cluster A, as they finished the league stage in second position. Sunrise AC are the other team from the group who booked their berth in the semi finised top at the points table

In the other match of the day, NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) thrashed NRL 6–1. Already assured of a semifinal berth, NEUFC continued their dominant run. D. Gangte struck four goals, while Danny Meitei scored the remaining two. D. Byngar netted the lone goal for NRL.

From Cluster B, NEUFC (13 points) and FC Green Valley (12 points) qualified for the semifinals.

