County Championship: Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane signs up with Leicestershire

London: Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has signed up with county side Leicestershire and will play in the entire One-Day Cup campaign, as well as five County Championship matches.

Rahane, 36, was to join Leicestershire for last year’s season before that stint was put on hold due to the right-handed batter being included in India's squad for the World Test Championship final and subsequent Test tour of the West Indies.

“I’m really excited to have another opportunity to come to Leicestershire. I’ve built a strong rapport with Claude (Henderson) and Alfonso (Thomas), and I’m looking forward to playing for the Club this summer. I followed the team’s results last year and was very impressed with what I saw. I’m hoping to enjoy my cricket and contribute to more success for the Club this season,” said Rahane in a statement issued by the club. IANS

