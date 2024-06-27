County Championship: Louis Kimber hammers Ollie Robinson for a record 43 runs in an over

Chelmsford: Leicestershire's Louis Kimber on Wednesday made cricket history by scoring the most runs in an over in first-class cricket, hammering Sussex's Ollie Robinson for 43 runs in a County Championship match. On the fourth and final day of their Division Two County Championship match, Sussex's Robinson conceded the most expensive over in the history of the County Championship to Kimber. The over saw Robinson being hit for 43 runs, a new record for the most runs scored in a single over of English first-class cricket. Robinson actually ended up bowling nine deliveries, three of them no-balls.

Kimber's feat is believed to be the most runs scored in one over in first-class cricket when there was no compliance from the bowler, such as bowling for a declaration. This surpasses the previous record of 38 runs, which was jointly held by Alex Tudor and Andrew Flintoff in 1998, and by Dan Lawrence off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir earlier this week. IANS

Also Read: Indian cricketer Sudarshan returns to Surrey for County Championship

Also Watch: