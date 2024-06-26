Indian cricketer Sudarshan returns to Surrey for County Championship

Sports

Surrey have secured the services of Indian cricketer B. Sai Sudharsan for the upcoming round of County Championship fixture against Essex in a highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash.
London: Surrey have secured the services of Indian cricketer B. Sai Sudharsan for the upcoming round of County Championship fixture against Essex in a highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash. Sudharsan first joined Surrey in 2023 and played a crucial role in helping the club secure the County Championship title away at Hampshire.

Sudharsan’s recent form has been nothing short of impressive. In the IPL, he had a standout season with the Gujarat Titans, scoring his first century in the competition and accumulating over 500 runs. His consistent performances earned him a debut in the ODI format for India, where he impressed with two half-centuries in three innings against South Africa. IANS

