Indian cricketer Sudarshan returns to Surrey for County Championship

London: Surrey have secured the services of Indian cricketer B. Sai Sudharsan for the upcoming round of County Championship fixture against Essex in a highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash. Sudharsan first joined Surrey in 2023 and played a crucial role in helping the club secure the County Championship title away at Hampshire.

Sudharsan’s recent form has been nothing short of impressive. In the IPL, he had a standout season with the Gujarat Titans, scoring his first century in the competition and accumulating over 500 runs. His consistent performances earned him a debut in the ODI format for India, where he impressed with two half-centuries in three innings against South Africa. IANS

