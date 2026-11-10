Craig Ervine Becomes Oldest Zimbabwean to Score Test Century at 41

Sharjah: Craig Ervine achieved a significant milestone during the ongoing first Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here as he became the oldest player from Zimbabwe to score a Test hundred.

At 41y and 82d, Ervine broke the previous record of Brendan Taylor - which was also created during the same Test - when he hit his fifth Test hundred during the second innings of the opening Test against Afghanistan.

Ervine is the second oldest batter to hit a Test hundred in this century after Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq, who was 42 years and 47 days when he smashed 114 against England at Lord’s in 2016

Earlier, Taylor created the record for being the oldest Zimbabwean Test centurion during the same match. He made 131 from 168 balls in the first innings of the Test as Zimbabwe made 504, with captain Brian Bennett also hitting a 128.

During the same Test, Ervine also completed his 2000 Test runs, making him the seventh batter from his nation to have reached the mark. IANS

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