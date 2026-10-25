Spinners, Ibrahim Zadran Power Afghanistan to Seven-Wicket Victory

SHARJAH: A dominant performance from the spinners followed by a half-century from captain Ibrahim Zadran led Afghanistan to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the final of the tri-series featuring them and Bangladesh on Friday night.

Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan claimed five wickets in a frugal display with the ball, before Zadran’s responsible hand saw his side home with 93 balls to spare.

Skipper Sikandar Raza led the way for the Chevrons with a 83-ball 68 which involved a 60-run stand for the fifth wicket, which helped resurrect a floundering innings to 169 before they were bowled out.

The Afghanistan openers Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz combined for a solid opening partnership that dispelled any doubts of where the result would head.

Despite Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal falling consecutively, Rahmat Shah played a solid hand at No. 4 before Hashmatullah Shahidi scored the winning runs in the 35th over. Agencies

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